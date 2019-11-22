News

Sonal Vengurlekar reveals why she quit her TV show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Nov 2019 05:07 PM

MUMBAI: Sonal Vengurlekar is a popular television actor. She is known for shows such as Yeh Vaada Raha, Shastri Sisters as Devyani, and Saam Daam Dand Bhed to name a few.

The actress is also known for playing the vamp in Yeh Teri Galiyan. However, she has quit the show. According to a report in Times of India, the actress, who had earlier essayed a negative role in Saam Daam Dand Bhed, does not want to get typecast on TV.

She said, “The makers had given me a meaty role and I had become this strong negative character on the show. But, after some time, I felt that I did not want to continue playing the vamp. In Saam Daam Dand Bhed, too, my character had grey shades and then I landed this role. I am still establishing my career and I don’t want to keep playing negative roles. I don’t want that to happen. I want to play a variety of roles.”

Tags > Sonal Vengurlekar, TV show, Yeh Vaada Raha, Shastri Sisters, Devyani, Saam Daam Dand Bhed, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days