Sonali Bendre takes over the stage of India’s Best Dancer' with her dance moves!

MUMBAI :Celebrating the 'Best 13', Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer Season 3' will be hosting the 'Grand Premiere' this weekend! The 'Best ka Biggest Celebration' will have the contestants perform with their heart and soul on the prestigious stage and debut with their paired-up choreographers. Although the performances of the contestants will be the highlight of show, adding spark to the evening will be the judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis along with special guest Remo D'Souza who will be seen performing together!

Invited on the stage by host Jay Bhanushali, the judges trio along with with Remo D'Souza will dance to the Sonali Bendre’s popular dance number ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' from the film 'Duplicate'. The four of them will set the stage on fire with their moves on this iconic song; making everybody groove as well.

Stay Tuned for the Grand Premiere of 'India's Best Dancer 3' this weekend at 8.00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television