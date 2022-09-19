Sonali Phogat Death Case: Latest Update! CBI gathers evidence from Curlie’s restaurant in connection with alleged murder of Bigg Boss 14 fame, details inside

The CBI gathered evidence from Curlie's shack at Anjuna, where actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat was alleged to have been 'drugged' while on the other hand, the agency is also set to record the statements of Sudhir and Sukhwinder

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 12:50
Sonali Phogat Death Case: Latest Update! CBI gathers evidence from Curlie’s restaurant in connection with alleged murder of Bigg

MUMBAI : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday gathered evidence from Curlie's shack at Anjuna, where actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat was alleged to have been 'drugged'. The agency is also set to record the statements of the accused—Sudhir and Sukhwinder—today.

Also Read: SHOCKING! Sonali Phogat's last post makes it UNBELIEVABLE that she has left for a heavenly abode

The development comes after the CBI on Sunday recreated crime scenes at the Goa restaurant and at the Leoney Grand Resort in Vagator. Two teams were constituted to re-create the scene. The central agency also took a video of the scene of the crime and even pictures. The team also includes forensic experts.

On Saturday, the CBI took over the case from Goa police and registered an FIR in the case, which was followed by an order for a detailed probe in the case.

On September 12, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered a CBI probe into the TikTok star's death. Goa CM Pramod Sawant had also recommended that the case be handed over to the CBI.

Also Read: SHOCKING! Sonali Phogat's last post makes it UNBELIEVABLE that she has left for a heavenly abode

Sonali Phogat, who gained popularity through her TikTok videos, contested the Haryana election in 2019 as a BJP candidate. However, she lost to then Congress leader, Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had since joined the ruling saffron party. She has also appeared in Bigg Boss in 2020.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Television Sonali Phogat CBI investigation Bigg Boss 14 Sudhir Sangwan Sukhwinder Singh murder case Curlie’s Restaurant TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 12:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sad! Taarak Mehta fame Sachin Shroff opens up on his troubled marriage life with wife an actress Juhi Parmar
MUMBAI: TV actor Sachin Shroff has been grabbing headlines for his new role in TV’s famous sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka...
EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq to wrap up, last day of the shoot to commence on THIS date
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that a lot of...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – OMG! Pakhi Asks Sai for Forgiveness
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is coming up with interesting storylines and exciting...
Rajjo: SAD! Rajjo loses her mother again
MUMBAI :Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Interesting! Actress Gauahar Khan spills beans on embracing motherhood? Here is what you have to know
MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the most loved actresses and has gained immense popularity since her victory in Bigg...
EXCLUSIVE Jyoti Gauba on continuing to be a part of Imlie Season 2: I had a lot of inhibitions about my look, but nothing much has changed about me in the show
MUMBAI : Jyoti Gauba is one of the most popular actresses on the small screens.  The diva is currently seen in Star...
RECENT STORIES
AWW-DORABLE! Kartik Aaryan’s THIS gesture proves that he is man with golden heart, Read to know more
AWW-DORABLE! Kartik Aaryan’s THIS gesture proves that he is man with golden heart, Read to know more