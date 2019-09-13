Sonam Arora coming in ‘Rangbaaz 2’

Sonam Arora is an actress and model who hails from Delhi.

She walked on-ramps and remained part of many marketing and ad campaigns

She then appeared in several TV and print ads and while she was busy in her modeling career she got the chance to enter into the big screen with the Bollywood film called Bollywood Villa which happens to be a suspense thriller released in 2014. The next year she did her debut in small screen with the TV show called Tere Ishq Mein Qurban. Later she was seen in the John Abraham film Satyamev Jayate in 2018. Talking about her other shows on TV, she is regularly seen on the Sony TV show called Crime Patrol.

She is seen playing different roles mostly seen in the grey shades. She also appeared in John Abraham film – Batla House. She is playing KK’s wife in it.

Somam Arora will be coming soon in a web series called ‘Rangbaaz 2’, Written by Siddharth Mishra (who also wrote Season 1), directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by JAR Productions, Rangbaaz Season 2, is back with another gangster story.

The nine-episode series is an unusual tale of a dream gone wrong. It is a fast-paced, crime thriller which encompasses caste supremacy and political rivalry of a gangster who was also referred to as ‘Robinhood’ by many.

The series further brings to the forefront the fateful encounter that ended his life.

Saqib Saleem, Ranvir Shorey, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ravi Kishan, Aahana Kumra are also playing a role in this series.

The series will be showcased on Zee5.