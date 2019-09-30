Sonam Kapoor to star in the Korean movie Blind produced by Sujoy Ghosh

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor’s recent movie The Zoya Factor has done average business at the box office, and now, she has already signed some interesting projects. There are media reports doing the rounds that the actress will be starring in Sujoy Ghosh‘s next production venture, the Hindi remake of the South Korean film Blind. Along with Ghosh’s banner, the film will be reportedly co-produced by Viacom 18.



The film will be directed by Sujoy’s associate director Shome Majhika, who has earlier worked in Badla, Te3n and Zindabaad. As per sources, Sujoy has has acquired the rights to Blind and has roped in Sonam Kapoor for the lead role.



The movie is still at the scripting and planning stage and will go on floors soon.