Sone Ke time pe no Entertainment: Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: With yet another wild card entry of the handsome hunk Vishal Aditya Singh, the tables have turned inside the house as both the groups are making sincere efforts to get the new member on to their side. Seems like even Sidharth has taken Aarti’s suggestion seriously and is trying to be sweet to towards Vishal. In the recent clip of VOOT’s Unseen Undekha, Sidharth is seen narrating details of how he got scared by Sana aka Shehnaaz in the middle of the night.



Shehnaaz begins this funny yet serious conversation and points out to Sidharth “Teko yaad hai, tu uth gaya tha aise kar ke ek baar”. Recalling the incident, Sidharth starts sharing the incident with Vishal, who was not a part of the house during that time.

Sidharth narrates “Haan ek din raat ko. Abhi raat ko main beemar hun, theek hai, so gaya hun. Toh hai na Koena thi ek Koena Mitra pata hai na. Woh hai na aise baithi rehti thi. Toh ye baal neeche karke na, ye uska bhutiya woh dikhati thi, referring to Shehnaaz”

.

He further adds, “Masti karti thi aise and it used to be very funny. Matlab koi Koena ka Mazak nahi udaata tha par bahut maza aata tha hasi aati thi. Abhi yaha pe TV nahi hai toh hum logo ka bahut time pass hota tha.” Sidharth goes on to explain the whole scene and says “Ab ye raat ko aayi ek din, humari baat cheet band ho chuki hai aur main in logon ko gali deke bahar aaya hun ki mujhe sone hai boss. Kyuki dekh, lights off hone ke baad na, that’s out time to sleep. Toh apne ko zyada se zyada 8 ghanta milta hai sone ko. Main jab ghar pe rehta hunt oh 10 baje so jaata hun unless Saturday hai toh mera koi bharosa nahi hai. But on normal days, main 7-8 baje uth jaata hun mera life cycle waisa hai. Ab yaha pe meko nahi sone mil raha hai utna toh maine in logon ko bola ab tumhari aawaaz nahi aani chahiye aur main bahar aagya sone.”



He continues the monologue, as if not wanting anyone else to share these details, but himself. “Ab mujhe pin drop ki aadat hai par chhodo who tum expect nahi kar sakte lekin tum bahar baat kar lo, ye normal etiquettes hain. Toh cut two, main in log ko gaali deke bahar nikla hun abhii aur main aake leta. Ab thodi der main meko neend aa gayi. Aur maine hath bahar nikal rakha tha thandi hawa aati hai. Toh ye uss side se aayi. Abhi iske baal aise straight neeche, wahi Koena wale baal.. Ye aayi aise aur aisa hath rakha” and exactly imitates how Sana silently sat beside him.



Confessing that he seriously got scared, the tough man reveals “Toh main na aise darr gaya, maine dekha saamne ye aisa baal rakh ke. Toh main chillaya ’Toh ye log sab hasne lag gaye. Main bola ye kya ho raha hai. Matlab sacchi main fatt gayi ye kya ho raha hai matlab ekdum se aake. Toh fir ye uth ke chali gayi toh mujhe laga ki thoda isko kharab laga. Ab maine kaha ab main ye jaake bahar kya hua ye sab main nahi karunga mereko sona hai mera sone ka time hai.”



Well, this is not it. After this, Sidharth indirectly points out that he can’t compromise when it comes to sleeping and comments “Sone ke time pe no entertainment, tumko bura lag raha hai bhaad mein jao.” Well, full points for being so honest Sidharth, the viewers will definitely like to see that softer side of yours even more after watching this clip. Tune-in to Unseen Undekha on VOOT and watch more such unfiltered videos from Bigg Boss S13!