Soni Patel’s entry to spice up the drama and add a fresh TWIST in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltash Chashma

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one show which has been entertaining the audience for a long time now.

The show has completed more than 3000 episodes and is a family entertainer. The entire cast of the show has been associated with the Production house, Neela Telefilms from the time of its inception and have had a long association with the project. Well, as much as people miss Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani, the sartorial comedy seems to be loved by everyone and the team makes sure to present comical rib-tickling episodes with the other characters that they have.

Currently, the show airs a drama that is on the black market and there will be a new entry. Soni Patel, who has been seen in Paramavtar Shree Krishna on & TV and some other projects will be seen in the role of a receptionist. She will bring a new twist to the show.

We contacted Soni Patel who confirmed the news but refused to divulge any more information.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltash Chashma revolves around how the residents of a housing society help each other find solutions when they face common, real-life challenges and get involved in sticky situations. The show is based on the weekly column "Duniya Ne Undha Chasma" by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. It is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi. It premiered on 28 July 2008 and airs on Sony SAB. The series is one of the longest-running Indian sitcoms by episode count.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Sasural Simar Ka 2: Gitanjali breaks Simar and Aarav’s alliance)