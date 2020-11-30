Sonia Sharma to REPLACE Garima Jain in Ishara TV’s Humkadam

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Well, TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported about Gurdip Punjj, Bhumika Gurung, Lakshya Khurana, Hemaakshi Ujjain, Nasirr Khan, Garima Jain, Farukh Saeed, and Piyush Sahdev bagging a new show called Humkadam for a brand-new channel.

We also recently reported that actress Garima Jain has been sacked from the show for unprofessional behavior.

Now, the latest buzz is that Tenali Rama fame Sonia Sharma has been locked to replace Garima in the show.

IN10 media is all set to come up with a brand-new channel named ISHARA. It is the same media group that runs the infotainment channel EPIC TV. The company has revealed a vision of organizing and building itself as a media network. As part of its expansion plans, the company also announced the launch of two new television channels to go on air soon - Gubbare (a channel for kids) and Ishara TV.

