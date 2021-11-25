Sonia Shrivastava to enter Colors’ Molkki

MUMBAI: Actress Sonia Shrivastava, who has been part of shows like Chidiya Ghar, Ram Milaye Jodi and has recently been part of shows like Ek Duje Ke Vaaste season 2, Dadi Amma Maan Jao, has bagged a new project.

According to our sources, the actress has been roped in to play Virendra’s (Amar Upadhyay) sister’s mother-in-law.

As per reports, the role of Virendra’s sister will be played by Amaira Jairath while her husband’s role will be played by Shantanu Monga.

Sonia confirmed the news and shared, “It’s cameo for a month. However, if it goes well then the character may get extended. I have already started shooting and the telecast is expected to air in the next 10 days.”

Molkki is produced by Balaji Telefilms starring Priyal Mahajan, Amar Upadhyay and Toral Rasputra in the lead roles. The show also stars Supriya Shukla, Ankit Gera and others in pivotal roles.

