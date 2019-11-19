News

Sonia Shrivastava roped in for Rajshri Productions' next on Star Plus

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
19 Nov 2019 07:21 PM

MUMBAI: Rajshri Productions is all set to roll out a new show based on two sisters, played by Piyaa Albela fame Sheen Dass and newbie Anagha Bhosle.

The drama will air on Star Plus and will star Abhishek Singh Pathania and Ankit Raizada in the male lead roles, while talented actors Shilpa Tulaskar, Mohan Joshi, and Seema Biswas have joined the cast to play pivotal roles.

Sheen will play the elder sister, paired opposite Abhishek, while Anagha will be seen as a younger sister, shown along with Ankit.

Now, we hear that actress Sonia Shrivastava, who has been a part of shows like Chidiya Ghar, Bani, and Ram Milaye Jodi and movies like Yamla Pagla Deewana and Sanam Re, has joined the cast. She will play the male leads’ aunt and the wife of actor Sachin Parikh.

We could not get through to the actress for a comment.

TellyChakkar will soon be back with more updates. Stay tuned!

(Also ReadSachin Parikh and Rudra Kaushik join Rajshri Productions' next on Star Plus)  

past seven days