”Soniya Bansal will be a Game-Changer if she re-enters the Bigg Boss house",says Soniya’s sister Aayra Bansal

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 19:42
Soniya

MUMBAI: Soniya Bansal who recently made headlines for being in cahoots to be a part of Bigg Boss 17, has also become one of the favourites of Papparazi as the star keeps getting spotted in Mumbai made be for her business meetings or daily chores. 

Soniya recently got papped at a salon in Mumbai she was accompanied by her sister Aayra  who had a fun interaction with the Papparazi when asked about Bigg Boss? Aayra reverted saying, “ Bigg Boss has become boring now as Soniya is not there in the show. If in case my sister goes as a wild card entry in the show, the game will change and she’ll be on fire in the bigg boss house.” 

Soniya is often seen taking stand for bigg boss contestants and sharing her view on the game. She had also expressed her disregards on Tehelka getting violent with Abhishek Kumar. 

Will Soniya be a part of Bigg Boss is just about time to find out her recent Fun with ex Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thackrey went viral on social media.

