Sonu Chandrapal explains how playing a comic character is challenging

After being part of shows such as 'Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna', 'Suhani Si Ek Ladki', and 'Shrimad Bhagwat', actress Sonu Chandrapal will now be seen in a comedy show called 'Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Pariwar'.
MUMBAI : After being part of shows such as 'Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna', 'Suhani Si Ek Ladki', and 'Shrimad Bhagwat', actress Sonu Chandrapal will now be seen in a comedy show called 'Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Pariwar'.

She will be playing Chandini, one of the main lead characters, in her first comedy show. The actress talked about her role and the challenges of playing a comic character.

Talking about the show, she said: "It's the story of 5 different families and all of them have important scenes. My character belongs to a Sindhi family. I am a businesswoman and a housewife too. She runs a beauty parlour and loves her husband a lot. She seeks her husband's attention all the time but her husband is a workaholic. He loves his wife but doesn't give much attention to her the way he gives to his work."

"My character does everything to impress her husband. Since her husband hardly notices her, they are also into a cute Tom and Jerry fight. These small things will bring out a lot of comedy," she added.

The actress said that both comedy and mythology are difficult. "From mythology to comedy, the roles are way too different. While playing mythological characters, you need to be very careful with the pauses in the dialogue delivery whereas for comedy characters, you have to be energetic and humorous all the time, so both are challenging."

"Playing a comic character is challenging because no matter what you are feeling in your personal life, you have to perform with full enthusiasm and in an energetic way. The dialogue delivery in comic characters is high-pitched and your body language has a lot of movements and you can't play subtle. You have to be expressive. I love experimenting with different characters and this is the reason it took so much time to get something."

"Usually it happens that after doing one show, you can't show offers related to that type of character, but I prefer waiting so that I get something different. I believe in performance and don't want to go into type cast," shared the 'Suhani Si Ek Ladki' actress.


Source Ians 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 15:15

