Sonu Sood to grace Khatra Khatra Khatra

MUMBAI: Khatra Khatra Khatra is one of the most popular and loved television shows currently. It is jointly produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens with its fun-filled episodes.



The format of the show is a combination of stunts and comedy and is a perfect dose of laughter. Many celebrities have already appeared on the show as guest. Now, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will be seen on the show. The Gabbar Is Back and Kung Fu Yoga fame actor was seen shooting for the show along with TV actress Shraddha Arya, who will be seen in the show for the second time.

Here check out the picture shared by Bharti: