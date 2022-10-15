Sony Entertainment Television announces the Hindi remake of the superhit Turkish drama ‘1001 Nights’, titled Katha Ankahee

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television has always been at the forefront of curating diverse content, novel storylines and inspirational characters with a progressive outlook. Satiating the Indian audience’s hunger for differentiated content with a unique perspective and fresh storytelling, the channel takes pride in bringing forth the Hindi remake of the globally acclaimed Turkish series 1001 Nights (Binbir Gece) that’s adapted in over 50 countries, titled ‘Katha Ankahee’.

The show with its captivating narrative and characters will tug at your heartstrings just like the remarkable impression it etched in the hearts of millions across the world.

Katha Ankahee coming soon only on Sony Entertainment Television!