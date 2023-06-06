Sony Entertainment Television’s artists advocate for a sustainable future on World Environment Day!

MUMBAI :World Environment Day serves as a poignant reminder that the fate of our planet lies in our hands. The talented artists of Sony Entertainment Television take a moment to contemplate the significance of environmental well-being and advocate leading a sustainable lifestyle that serves future generations.

Adnan Khan, who brings the character of Viaan to life in Kathaa Ankahee, shares, "In recent years, I have made a conscious effort to change any habits that could harm the environment. Since the ban on plastic materials was implemented, I have completely avoided their use. Plastic bags, straws, and even plates have been replaced with other alternatives. I make it a point to unplug idle electrical equipment; even when switched off, plugged-in items like televisions and chargers continue to consume energy. By conserving energy whenever possible, I believe I can make a positive impact on the environment. I have come to realize that helping the environment requires integrating sustainable practices into our daily lives. It takes time, but the satisfaction it brings is truly rewarding."

Aditi Dev Sharma, portraying Katha in Kathaa Ankahee, says, "My husband and I are passionate about plants. Our home is adorned with a variety of them, and instead of using conventional home décor, we choose to beautify with plants. My son and I visit a nearby nursery to buy saplings, which we plant together, forging a connection with them and the Earth. Another cause close to my heart is water conservation, and I strive to conserve water in every aspect of my household and personal activities. As I do my part in safeguarding nature's resources, I believe that each individual must contribute to making this world a better, safer, and healthier place for all living beings to coexist."

Jay Bhanushali, who portrays the character of Shivendra Barot in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, says, "While I miss Mumbai, staying in Umergaon allows us to immerse ourselves in nature and I feel immense gratitude for being able to witness its wonders firsthand. Today, I am humbled and inspired to take personal responsibility for protecting and preserving our environment. I pledge to tread lightly on the earth, embracing sustainable practices in my everyday life. Whether it's reducing my carbon footprint, supporting eco-friendly initiatives, or raising awareness about environmental issues, I am committed to making a positive impact. I invite all of you to join me on this journey, embarking on a shared mission to safeguard the natural wonders that surround us.”

Megha Ray, who portrays the character of Radhika Yadav in Sapnon ki Chhalaang, expresses, "The environment is the foundation of our existence. As we live, so does the environment. I’ve tried and made simple changes, like avoiding plastic, recycling bags, clothes, and accessories, conserving water by using a bucket for bathing, and turning off lights when not in use can genuinely have a significant impact on the future. Change is possible only when each one of us takes responsibility. On this Environment Day, I urge everyone to be more conscious of the environment and take care of it, as it belongs not only to us but also to future generations."

Aetashaa Sansgiri who essays the role of Ahilyabai of Punyashlok Ahilyabai says, “Every year on Environment Day we try to do something for the "karam bhoomi" on which we work i.e. our set. Last year, we planted a few saplings which have grown since then. This year too, we will be planting more saplings together, and its so rewarding to see them grow. The set becomes an evergreen paradise with these seedlings sprouting from the earth and it makes us very happy to give back to the set which has given all of us so much.”