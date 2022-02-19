Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Got Talent to welcome the ‘He-Man of Bollywood’ Dharmendra Ji this weekend!

MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s talent reality show India’s Got Talent is all set to welcome its first celebrity guest the ‘OG Action King’ Dharmendra Ji for the ‘Dharam Ji Special’ episodes. Dharam Ji along with the judges – Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir will be seen having a gala time on the show and showers mighty praises to the Top 14 contestants of the show who will be seen performing tribute acts for the legend.

Ishita Vishwakarma aka ‘Choti Lata’ from Jabalpur will shine through with her melodious voice, singing ‘Suno Sajna’ and ‘Aaye Din Bahar Key and ‘Main Tere Ishq Mai Mar Na Jaau Kahi’. Ishita will not only impress the judges but she will leave Dharam Ji mighty amazed. Impressed by Ishita Vishwakarma’s melodious voice, Dharam Ji will bestow Ishita with a handwritten letter and will reveal how he would often keep in touch with Lata Ji as well. Appreciating this unforgettable gesture, Ishita spoke about how big a fan her father was of Dharam Ji and how Ishita used to sing ‘Aapki Nazaro Ne Samjha’ to her father who was admitted to the ICU. Nitish Bharti from Mumbai who presents some spectacular life stories of Dharam Ji through sand art will be seen going out of his way for his performance that will leave everyone touched and emotional. To make the art special Nitish specially flew down to Sahnewal to learn more about Dharam Ji’s life and illustrate the same during his act. To add a personal touch to the act, he also got sand from the land of Sahnewal and used it in his performance.

Making everyone nostalgic Rishabh Chaturvedi from Amritsar will be seen singing the classic romantic songs visualised on Dharam Ji - 'Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai' and 'Na Ja Kahin Ab Na Jaa'. Shilpa Shetty Kundra who gets extremely emotional mentioned that her father loved this particular song so much that she was reminded of him through Rishabh’s performance. Dharam Ji too getting nostalgic shared a fun memory saying that he used to purposely sing this song in actor Sharmila Tagore's ears just to irritate her while filming the song. Divyansh and Manuraj from Jaipur and Bharatpur respectively will be seen giving a remarkable performance on the song ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass’ and ‘Kaanta Laga’ which is welcomed with a standing ovation from the judges. Shilpa Shetty Kundra who loved the duo’s performance will be seen giving them her classic ‘Hunar Salam!’ The Bomb Fire Crew too will make the legendary actor groove with them whereas magician B.S Reddy will perform some incredible magical tricks on Shilpa Shetty Kundra. It so happens that B.S Reddy will hide Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a box with only her face visible. He will then be seen reducing Shilpa’s height from 5’7” to 1' with his magical powers leaving everyone aghast.

During one happy moment, Badshah reveals that in 1975 his dad had run away from his house and landed in Mumbai to be an actor. He then met Dharam ji on the sets of Sholay where Dharam Ji encouraged his father to follow his dreams and also clicked a picture with him. When Badshah probed the legendary actor about his fitness secret, Dharam Ji made Badshah exercise on the cycle grinder! Also, as Badshah mimics everyone Shilpa requests him to mimic Dharam ji but instead, Badshah mimics his son Sunny Deol. Dharam Ji and Kirron Kher will also be seen recreating the famous Sholay scene where Veeru teaches Basanti to aim and shoot at fruits on a tree.

The episode promises to make you nostalgic with some power-packed performances!

Tune in to the ‘Dharam Ji Special’ episodes on India’s Got Talent this Saturday & Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!