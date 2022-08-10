Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ gets its TOP 6 finalists!

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s prestigious singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ has finally found its Top 6 finalists, who have impressed the viewers and judges Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani week after week with their exceptional performances.

Contestants Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Sonakshi Kar and Debosmita Roy from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu & Kashmir, and Shivam Singh from Vadodra are all set to make the ‘mausam musicana’ one last time with their melodious voices. One among the Top 6 will take home the coveted title of ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ in the Dream Finale along with the all new Techy Brezza, presented by Maruti Suzuki India.

Speaking about his journey and how his music has time and again struck a chord with so many people - Rishi Singh says; “Indian Idol brought out a better version of me; from being no one to helping me make myself into someone who people recognize and shower me with so much love - this musical journey has been no less than a roller coaster ride and I am grateful for the same. I will work even harder to make sure I win the trophy not just for me and my family, but for everyone who supported me.

The ‘Bong Beauty,’ Bidipta Chakraborty who has proved that she is born to sing has finally made it to the finale. Elated to join the quest for the trophy, Bidipta shares, “Looking back at my journey in Indian Idol 13, my heart fills up with immense joy and pride. With every episode, I have cherished all those small and big memories which will be a part of my life forever. Standing among the top 6 finalists feels surreal. I wish to give my best performance and win the show.”

Giving some of the most iconic performances of this season, Sonakshi Kar is extremely thrilled to be one of the finalists in the 13th season of Indian Idol. She shares, "My journey on Indian Idol has been full of learnings and finally being this close to the finishing line is giving me goosebumps. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I will be one of the finalists in India’s most prestigious and popular singing show. I would like to take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to all the judges and mentors who have been there for us and guided us to become who we are today."

Having won millions of hearts with her simplicity and endless love for her parents, contestant Deboshmita Roy from Kolkata shares, "I can't believe I had the opportunity to perform on such a huge platform in front of all the judges and special guests. It is a great achievement for me to see the smile and the pride in my parent's eyes. When my name was announced as one of the finalists, it felt like I had already won the trophy. I owe it all to my parents."

Known for his expressions, Chirag Kotwal has captivated everybody with his innocence. Elated to be a part of TOP 6, he shared, “I was relatively unknown when I first joined the show, but as I approach the finale, I can say that I have made a name for myself, for which I am eternally grateful to Indian Idol 13. I'm feeling a whirlwind of emotions as I prepare for the finale: excitement, nervousness, and anticipation. I send my best wishes to my fellow contestants and may the most deserving singer triumph!"

From ‘Papa Shivam’ to ‘Cool Dude,’ Shivam Singh has completely transformed himself on the show. He is not only the judges' favourite but also a favourite among the viewers due to his unique singing style and his quirks. Talking about his excitement about being a part of the Top 6, he shares, “Indian Idol has made me a better singer and performer, and I am grateful for the opportunity. I'm not sure about the trophy, but I'm certain I'll walk away with a wealth of experience, memories, and lessons learned."

With the ‘Dream Finale’ all set to air on 2nd April 2023, India will soon get its next Indian Idol!

Be sure to tune in to Indian Idol Season 13 this weekend at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!