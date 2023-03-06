MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s 'India's Best Dancer 3' witnesses the best jugal bandi with 'Super Dancer' kids and India Best Dancer 3 contestants this weekend!

This June, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ kick starts the ‘Dance ka Fest’ which will see the contestants bring alive this art form through unique acts. In this ultimate celebration of dance and entertainment, the contestants, along with their choreographers, will be paired with the young prodigies of ‘Super Dancer’ for the ‘Teen Ka Tadka’ challenge. ‘

While 'Teen Ka Tadka' will make the evening magnificent, it would be the Jugal bandi of all the dancers on stage which would steal hearts away!

Setting the stage for some masti and dhamaal, the Super Dancer kids would start off the performance, dancing to the 'Rafta Rafta Medley' from 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se'. The adorable dance act would then be joined by the ‘contestants' who will match steps with the little wonders to the foot-tapper chartbuster. The performance would be dhamakedar that it would compel the judges to give them a standing ovation!

