Sony Entertainment Television’s Shrimad Ramayan to Air The Momentous Birth of Ram Lalla on January 3rd 2024

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 18:55
Shrimad Ramayan

MUMBAI : The forthcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s 'Shrimad Ramayan' on January 3rd, 2024,  is poised to reveal one of the pivotal and cherished moments of this saga —the divine birth of Lord Ram, lovingly referred to as Ram Lalla. 
 
Known for his righteousness, wisdom, and devotion to duty – King Dashrath ruled the prosperous kingdom of Ayodhya, but he lacked a son to take his dynasty forward. However, through a yagna  performed by King Dashrath and his wives, they were granted the boon of having sons, resulting in the birth of Lord Ram to Queen Kausalya, Bharat, who was born to Queen Kaikeyi, and the twins – Lakshman and Shatragun, who were born to Queen Sumitra.
 
Arav Chowdharry, reflecting on this milestone in the life of King Dashrath, said,  “Playing King Dashrath is a tremendous responsibility, and I consider myself fortunate to breathe life into this pivotal character in this epic.  Being entrusted with the role of Lord Ram's father is an honour that will forever hold a special place in my heart.  I hope I am able to do justice and bring alive the great pride and fulfillment that King Dashrtah felt with the arrival of his eldest son, Ram Lalla. Shooting for this divine moment on set transported me back to the birth of my own child; for any parent – holding their child for the first time is a magical moment.” 
 
The birth of Shri Ram symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and serves as a beacon of light for humanity, inspiring millions with the ideals of virtue, duty, and devotion. Gather together as a family, and delve into the enchanting world of Lord Ram and his noble deeds. Watch Shrimad Ramayan to witness the momentous birth of Ram Lalla, on 3rd January 2024, only on Sony Entertainment Television. 
 
** Shrimad Ramayan is available for viewing only on Cable TV and DTH.

 


 

 
 

shrimad ramayan Queen Kaikeyi Queen Kausalya Lakshman Shatragun Queen Sumitra Arav Chowdharry TellyChakkar
