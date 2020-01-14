Sony MAX2 celebrates 25 years of ‘Karan Arjun’

MUMBAI: This year, Sony MAX2, India’s leading iconic Hindi movie channel, invites viewers for a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Karan Arjun’. The iconic film saw two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan sharing space for the first time. The movie released in January 1995 continues to woo Bollywood fans with its thrilling action sequences and mind-blowing performances by some of Bollywood’s best talent - Amrish Puri, Rakhee and Kajol.

The film that was nominated for almost all categories at the Filmfare Awards - Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Comedian, Best Villain - later went on to win in categories like The best Action and the Best Editing. Rakesh Roshan, the director of the film had given Salman Khan the freedom to choose either Karan or Arjun’s role and on Salim Khan’s suggestion, Salman chose to be Karan.

Shot in Rajasthan in locales like Bandgarh and Sariska, the film features some beautiful locations to go with the gripping storyline.

Relive the story of two brothers who reunite for good with all their ‘Khan-tastic’ magic only on Sony MAX2 and catch more such interesting trivia during the airing of the movie!’