Sony MAX2 to showcase cult classic ‘Karan Arjun’ as the Movie of the Month

Sony MAX2, the country’s leading movie channel is all set to revisit the most memorable brotherly bond in Indian cinema with the Movie of the Month – Karan Arjun. The blockbuster will be screening on Sony MAX2 on 15th September 2019 at 7PM.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the cult classic won hearts with the Shah Rukh - Salman duo as the lead pair as they pass on the ‘pyaar ka bandhan’ to all their fans. Karan-Arjun is a story that unravels the epic tale of brothers Karan & Arjun who get murdered by a Thakur only to be reincarnated for their mother who always believed her sons will come back to fight for justice

Get the samosas and chai ready for an evening of iconic Indian cinema, tune into Karan-Arjun and join their quest for justice at 7PM on 15th September 2019 only 0n Sony MAX2’s Movie of the Month

SONY MAX2 is an iconic Hindi movie channel from Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), one of India’s leading television network. MAX2 caters to the needs of the Indian audiences who appreciate rich Indian cinema and inspires newer audience to honor the glory of such iconic movies. The brand ethos of the channel ‘Kuch Filmon Ka Jaadu Kabhi Kam Nahin Hota’ stems from the core thought that certain films have an everlasting appeal that never fades away with time. With innovative peripheral programming concepts like ‘Sitaare’, ‘Take 2’ and ‘Lights Camera Kisse’, the channel aims to create an emotional connect with its audience and educate them about the grandeur of yesteryear movies and the stars. Through popular on-ground marketing initiatives like ‘Film, Family, Fun’ and digital initiatives like ‘The Timeless Digital Awards’, MAX2 enables many to engage with the magic of movies and encourages people to express their talent and love for timeless cinema. Today, the channel reaches out to an audience of 119 million viewers every week across Hindi speaking markets. The channel targets 22-50 year olds, NCCS: ABC, males.