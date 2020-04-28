Sony Music Kids content hits a record-breaking 2Mn+ audio streams in April 2020

MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids is the one-stop online destination to spend quality time with your kids, as they listen, imagine and learn every single day. Our endeavor is to maximize the learning potential of children in the safety of their homes, by engaging them in important early learning essentials, presented as captivating AUDIO STORIES AND RHYMES, packed with morals and values presented as interesting and engaging narrative.

From Best Granny Tales to Stories of Wit, Rhymes presented as funky Rap and Travel Stories that spark your imagination, #StayHomeAndLearn with Sony Music Kids’ magical collection of premium original Hindi content that is designed to make your child’s stay at home even more educational and entertaining, in these #StayHome #StaySafe times.

Great to see a surge in consumption of Sony Music Kids audio content. March’20 has grown exponentially as compared to Feb’20 and April’20 has more than doubled compared to March’20. March’20 almost hit close to 1Mn+ streams (9.8lac streams), and April’20 now sees a record-breaking 2Mn+ figure!

Some highlights:

Kids content hits a record-breaking 2Mn+ streams in April 2020.

March’20 and April’20 combined contribute to 45% of the lifetime streams for Kids content.

Nani Ki Kahaniya and Munna Chachu- Chaturayi ki Kahaniya are the Top Performers.

JioSaavn is the key partner contributing almost 90% of the overall streams.

#StayHomeAndLearn campaign playlists ‘Best Granny Stories’ and ‘Tales of Wit’ featured in JioSaavn’s Top 5 playlists.

With the #StayHomeAndLearn campaign kicking in, our ongoing new releases (Stories With Alia), and continued support from the Digital team and our streaming partners, we will definitely see more positive results over the next over the next few months.