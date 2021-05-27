Sony’s Indian Idol Season 12 contestants Nihal Tauro and Danish Mohd turn nature lovers

MUMBAI: The glory of gardening is to feed not just the body but, the soul as well and, Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 12 contestants Nihal Tauro and Danish Mohd swear by it. Self-proclaimed nature lovers, Nihal and Danish have taken it upon themselves to plant trees, avoid use of plastic and do their bit for the nature in every way possible. Both the contestants feel that the nature encourages them to be at peace and also helps them focus on their singing.

Talking more on it, Nihal Tauro says, “I am a Mangalore native and the place itself is buzzing with a lot of greenery. Being a true nature lover, planting trees is my side hobby. So me along with Danish thought why not start planting trees in and around our vicinity! So both of us took it upon ourselves to plant trees in and around our hotel lawn. I thoroughly enjoy the process of planting as it eases my stress and helps me focus better. It was really fun planting fresh plants offset with Danish and we both enjoyed doing it together. We will continue to do so and keep spreading greenery.”

