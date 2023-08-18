Sony SAB announces 'Pashminna'; A unique love story, set and shot in the magical valley of Kashmir

MUMBAI: Having made a mark as a destination for meaningful stories and good quality content, Sony SAB continues to pioneer with its new show Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke. A first of its kind storytelling on television, the show will be shot in the magical valley of Kashmir bringing alive a beautiful love story between two people from very diverse walks of life. A love story full of twists and turns, Pashminna is the story of a lively girl with an undying spirit who hopes to create her own epic love story. Pashminna is an endearing show set against the backdrop of Kashmir across locations of Srinagar and Gulmarg among others. As the show gears up for a launch soon, the shoot commenced in Kashmir and was inaugurated by the esteemed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. The first day of shooting unfolded in the stunning Srinagar, unveiling the beginning of an extraordinary cinematic journey infused with a blend of culture, creativity, and entertainment.

Produced by Alchemy Films, the story of 'Pashminna' promises to enthral audiences with a riveting narrative that weaves artistic and cultural nuances of the region such as the food, music and art. With the majestic backdrop of the Himalayas and the serene beauty of the Dal Lake, the show is all set to cast an enchanting spell on viewers. The show boasts a talented ensemble cast that includes Isha Sharma, Nishant Malkani, Hiten and Gauri Tejwani amongst other noted cast, each portraying pivotal characters in the story.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Sony SAB’s Pashminna, which will hit your television screens soon!