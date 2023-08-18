Sony SAB announces 'Pashminna'; A unique love story, set and shot in the magical valley of Kashmir

A classical love story, the show will offer a big screen cinematic experience on television
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 15:36
Pashminna

MUMBAI: Having made a mark as a destination for meaningful stories and good quality content, Sony SAB continues to pioneer with its new show Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke. A first of its kind storytelling on television, the show will be shot in the magical valley of Kashmir bringing alive a beautiful love story between two people from very diverse walks of life. A love story full of twists and turns, Pashminna is the story of a lively girl with an undying spirit who hopes to create her own epic love story. Pashminna is an endearing show set against the backdrop of Kashmir across locations of Srinagar and Gulmarg among others. As the show gears up for a launch soon, the shoot commenced in Kashmir and was inaugurated by the esteemed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. The first day of shooting unfolded in the stunning Srinagar, unveiling the beginning of an extraordinary cinematic journey infused with a blend of culture, creativity, and entertainment.

Produced by Alchemy Films, the story of 'Pashminna' promises to enthral audiences with a riveting narrative that weaves artistic and cultural nuances of the region such as the food, music and art. With the majestic backdrop of the Himalayas and the serene beauty of the Dal Lake, the show is all set to cast an enchanting spell on viewers. The show boasts a talented ensemble cast that includes Isha Sharma, Nishant Malkani, Hiten and Gauri Tejwani amongst other noted cast, each portraying pivotal characters in the story.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Sony SAB’s Pashminna, which will hit your television screens soon!

Sony Sab Pashminna A unique Love Story Kashmir Manoj Sinha Gulmarg Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 15:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
RIP! Seema Deo of Anand fame passes away at 81
MUMBAI: Veteran Marathi and Hindi films actress Seema Deo who has acted in over 80 films in her long career sadly...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! YouTuber Harsh Beniwal confirms his participation in the upcoming season
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav: What! Lord Shiv decides to walk away, leaves everything behind
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Enjoyed Gadar 2? 7 Action Drama Films and Series to Keep Your Adrenaline Pumping
MUMBAI: After the thunderous success of 'Gadar 2' on the Indian box office scene, it's clear that the craving for heart...
Sony SAB announces 'Pashminna'; A unique love story, set and shot in the magical valley of Kashmir
MUMBAI: Having made a mark as a destination for meaningful stories and good quality content, Sony SAB continues to...
Must Read! National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, RRR and more films that can be the top contenders for the honours
MUMBAI: 69th National Film Awards will be announced today. Everyone is waiting to know who will win the top honours at...
Recent Stories
Seema Deo
RIP! Seema Deo of Anand fame passes away at 81
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! YouTuber Harsh Beniwal confirms his participation in the upcoming season
Tara
Will Tara return to the 17th century and punish Dhruv for her father’s death in Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara?
Sudhanshu Pandey
Exclusive! “Whatever negative criticism I get, I deal with that in two ways - either I laugh at it, or I block the source of that negative energy”, Sudhanshu Pandey talks on how he deals with negativity in life and about his grand birthday celebration
Sonakshi Batra
EXCLUSIVE! Sonakshi Batra aka Naaz on her plans after Udaariyaan: I can assure that a hiatus is not on the cards but I am carefully assessing my opportunities
Kushal
Oh No! Kushal Tandon injuries his back while working out
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
Wow! Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to have season 2? Rupali Ganguly aka Monisha drops hints, “we can have a special…”