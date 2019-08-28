Sony SAB partners with TikTok for its new show ‘Tera Kya Hoga Alia’

Sony SAB has partnered with TikTok for an exciting product placement for their upcoming show ‘Tera Kya Hoga Alia’. This one-of-a kind marketing initiative will see Sony SAB creatively integrating TikTok into the story to produce content that is extremely relatable to the masses. The association is aimed towards making the character of Alia, the protagonist of the show, more relatable to the viewers, with the use of TikTok, considering its popularity across the country especially in many of India’s small towns, like Agra where the story of the show is based.

Alia (Anusha Mishra) although a small-town girl is extremely social media savvy, staying up to date with all the current trends. Keeping this key characteristic in mind, Sony SAB has seamlessly integrated TikTok in the storyline to showcase Alia’s love for selfies and making TikTok videos. In fact, in the show the character is also addressed as TikTok wali and her abode as ‘TikTok wali ka ghar’. This integration will be in effect from the first episode of the show itself and Alia will be the first Indian television character to have her own TikTok account.

Tera Kya Hoga Alia is set in the beautiful city of Agra and revolves around the life of an overprotective bubbly lady, Alia. While Alia was once the diva of Agra, she loses control of her weight post pregnancy, eventually leading her to be insecure about her extremely fit and handsome husband, Alok. The show premiered on Sony SAB on 27th August at 10 PM.