Sony SAB ropes in Sukanya Surve as Manoj Wagle’s separated companion in Wagle Ki Duniya

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 09:32
Wagle Ki Duniya

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a thought-provoking family drama with a relatable narrative and endearing characters. Wagle Ki Duniya offers insight into the life of a middle-class family and showcases their daily struggles filled with some heart-warming moments. Having completed a successful two-year run, the show has seen multiple twists in its storyline and immense growth on the part of all its characters. Every character has proven pivotal to Wagle Ki Duniya’s engaging narrative and the entry of Manoj Wagle (Vipul Deshpande) has been followed by high voltage drama in the Wagle family.

Sukanya Surve joins the coveted cast of Wagle Ki Duniya as Manoj Wagle’s long lost love – Vidya Kulkarni. Vidya Kulkarni is a divorcee who has left behind a bad marriage with her son’s support. She joins the show as yet another strong female character who is courageous, upfront and honest about her emotions. Having lived a tough life, she has learned to say things like she sees them and doesn’t hold back. Her entry in the show is going to be a determining factor in the lives of the Wagle family and will reveal some truths about Manoj’s past.

Talking about her character and her association with Sony SAB, Sukanya Surve said, _“Vidya Kulkarni is a strong woman with a troubled past who is learning to live life on her own terms. Her story is one that many women can relate to and highlights the hidden hardships that we deal with. Vidya will also be an integral part of bringing back the Wagle family as her presence will calm down Manoj’s constant anger. I hope the audience finds a part of themselves in Vidya and accepts her for who she is. This is my first association with Sony SAB and I’m extremely proud to be part of a channel that has progressive content and relatable characters. I look forward to being a part of the show.”

A pioneer of good content, Sony SAB continues to be at the forefront of the ever-changing television industry. The channel is deeply rooted in good values and its portrayal of strong women characters has empowered many in society.

Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9:00 PM

Sony Sab Sukanya Surve Manoj Wagle Wagle Ki Duniya Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 09:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
What! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat expresses his love for Sai, latter realizes he loves only her and not Pakhi
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinayak in danger as he fiddles with the DJ box
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Shocking! Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Mohammad Nazim accused of cheating by ex-girlfriend Shaeina Seth
MUMBAI: Mohammad Nazim Khilji, is a popular name in the entertainment industry. He is best known to portray the...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Karan left with no choice but to marry Anjali
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Naatu Naatu
Awesome! RRR’s Naatu Naatu wins ‘Best Original Song’ at the Oscars

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Mohammad Nazim
Shocking! Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Mohammad Nazim accused of cheating by ex-girlfriend Shaeina Seth
SHINY
Exclusive! "At times, when I’m home, even my husband says, 'why are you speaking like Dhara?', says Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi as she opens up about her experience working on the show, playing Dhara and more
Poorva
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Poorva Gokhale is definitely not a night person, check out the details inside
Vikas Khanna
Vikas Khanna divulges the secret of a tasty meal: 'intention matters'
Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel jokes he would 'run' away if someone tried to slap him
Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel jokes he would 'run' away if someone tried to slap him