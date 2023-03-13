Sony SAB ropes in Sukanya Surve as Manoj Wagle’s separated companion in Wagle Ki Duniya

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a thought-provoking family drama with a relatable narrative and endearing characters. Wagle Ki Duniya offers insight into the life of a middle-class family and showcases their daily struggles filled with some heart-warming moments. Having completed a successful two-year run, the show has seen multiple twists in its storyline and immense growth on the part of all its characters. Every character has proven pivotal to Wagle Ki Duniya’s engaging narrative and the entry of Manoj Wagle (Vipul Deshpande) has been followed by high voltage drama in the Wagle family.



Sukanya Surve joins the coveted cast of Wagle Ki Duniya as Manoj Wagle’s long lost love – Vidya Kulkarni. Vidya Kulkarni is a divorcee who has left behind a bad marriage with her son’s support. She joins the show as yet another strong female character who is courageous, upfront and honest about her emotions. Having lived a tough life, she has learned to say things like she sees them and doesn’t hold back. Her entry in the show is going to be a determining factor in the lives of the Wagle family and will reveal some truths about Manoj’s past.



Talking about her character and her association with Sony SAB, Sukanya Surve said, _“Vidya Kulkarni is a strong woman with a troubled past who is learning to live life on her own terms. Her story is one that many women can relate to and highlights the hidden hardships that we deal with. Vidya will also be an integral part of bringing back the Wagle family as her presence will calm down Manoj’s constant anger. I hope the audience finds a part of themselves in Vidya and accepts her for who she is. This is my first association with Sony SAB and I’m extremely proud to be part of a channel that has progressive content and relatable characters. I look forward to being a part of the show.”



Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9:00 PM