Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara heads towards a heartbreaking twist as Mahaveer attempts to take Dhruv’s life

MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s ‘Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare’ is an extraordinary tale of love between Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tarapriya (Riya Sharma), who belong to different eras. The show has won audience’s love with an endearing story and an adorable romance between Dhruv and Tara. As Tara’s brother Mahaveer (Krishna Bharadwaj) seeks guidance from Maharishi, he comes face to face with a shocking truth about Dhruv and Tara’s love story. The union of Dhruv and Tara, is forecasted to bring destruction and chaos. Alarmed by this prophecy, Mahaveer is faced with a difficult choice. He decides to protect his sister Tara and avoid the upcoming threat by taking Dhruv’s life.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness that despite being aware of Tara and Dhruv's deep love for each other, Mahaveer finds himself torn between duty and emotions. However, in a heart-wrenching decision, Mahaveer raises his sword to kill Dhruv leaving everyone stunned. The tragic turn of events sends shockwaves through the kingdom and leaves Tara shattered and inconsolable.

Has Mahaveer really killed Dhruv? Is this an end to Dhruv and Tara’s love story?

Krishna Bharadwaj, who plays the character of Mahaveer, said, “Sometimes, the hardest choices we make are the ones that test the depth of our love and devotion. Mahaveer's decision to save his sister's life over Dhruv was a heart-wrenching one, given the complexities of duty and the lengths one goes through to protect those who are dear. It is a reminder that love is not always about what feels right but about what is necessary for the greater good.”

Ishaan Dhawan, who plays the character of Dhruv, said, “It’s always believed that love can lead us to the highest peaks of happiness and the deepest valleys of pain. In the upcoming episodes, Mahaveer will unexpectedly make a decision which will lead to a significant twist in the story. The filming of this scene was very challenging as blood oozes out of a deep cut Mahavir inflicts on Dhruv, but as a team, we worked together and gave our best shot. Stay tuned to find out what happens next in Dhruv and Tara's love story.”

Don’t miss watching Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM only on Sony SAB

 

 

