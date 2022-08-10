As Sony SAB’s "Wagle Ki Duniya" Approaches 2nd Anniversary, the Cast Reflects on Their Journey So Far

MUMBAI :Sony SAB launched Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey two years ago with an aim to entertain audiences with relatable content and endearing characters. The show has won hearts across the country through its unique way of addressing various social issues through the everyday lives of its characters. As the show successfully completes two wonderful years on television it is time to celebrate this big win! After pulling off this incredible journey it's hard not to feel a flood of emotions, and that’s what the cast and crew of the show are going through right now. Embracing this achievement, the team celebrated on the sets of the show and thanked each other for everyone’s endless hard work and sheer dedication to make this venture a success.

Sumeet Raghavan, who essays the lead role of Rajesh Wagle, said "Being a part of this show has been an incredible experience. The team and cast have become like family to me, and I am obliged for the bond we have formed. The show holds a special place in my heart, and I am proud to be a part of it. Rajesh Wagle represents the middle-class man and has struck a chord with its viewers. I’m immensely proud of the journey the show has taken over the last two years and the evolution of its characters. A big thank you to our viewers who have shown us heaps of love. Please keep watching the show and celebrating the Wagle family with us.”

Pariva Pranati, who plays the role of Vandana Wagle, said "I have a deep connection with the character of Vandana. Her emotions and behaviour resonate with me, and it's been effortless to portray the raw and realistic aspects of her, whether it's her getting upset over something so mundane as a cup of coffee or cherishing the little moments with her husband. It has been an absolute pleasure to showcase the different facets of Vandana's character to the audience and this journey over the last two years has been nothing short of amazing."

Aanjjan Srivastav, who plays Srinivas Wagle, said “I feel like life has come full circle for me. I had never imagined reprising the role again more than 30 years later. The creators of the show have beautifully captured the show’s essence and translated it seamlessly into today’s modern times. Srinivas as a character has definitely evolved and changed with the times but also managed to stay rooted to his beliefs. A big thank you to the audience for showing us so much love.”

Bharti Achrekar, who portrays Radhika Wagle, said “It is an extremely proud moment for me, having been a part of both generations of Wagle Ki Duniya. As we near our 2-year anniversary, I would like to look back and reminisce the journey of our characters and the show. We have all grown as a family in real and reel life and I want to thank the cast and crew of the show for letting Radhika grow into who she is. A big thank you to our fans who have embraced us with open arms and watched our show over the last two years. Please keep loving us and watching Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.”

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey follows the next generation of the Wagle family as they navigate the struggles of a middle-class family. The show has successfully spread positive messages of family values, relationships, and personal growth among its viewers. It has struck a chord with its audience through its ability to be thought-provoking and heart-warming at same time.

