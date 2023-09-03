Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya to see Radhika trapped in a dangerous fire situation

MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a slice of life family drama that revolves around the lives of a middle-class family. The show follows a thought-provoking narrative along with relatable characters that leave the viewers with a heart-warming sensation. After Atharva’s kidnapping, things finally seemed to have settled down for the Wagle family, but this incidence with Radhika Wagle (Bharti Achrekar) is going to send the Wagle family into a state of worry.

The upcoming track will follow Sakhi Wagle (Chinmayee Salvi) as she accidentally leaves the stove top on and locks Radhika inside the house. With Radhika asleep and no one having the keys to the house, the Wagle family gathers outside in panic. Will the gas leak put Radhika’s life in danger? Or will the Wagle family save the day?

Will Sakhi’s mistake cost a life?

Playing the role of Sakhi Wagle, Chinmayee Salvi said, “Sakhi is extremely fond of her grandmother and looks after her constantly. However, she tends to get carried away sometimes like a regular teenage girl, especially when talking on the phone. In a state of absentmindedness and sheer innocence, she leaves the stove top on and accidentally locks herself out and her grandmother inside. What ensues is complete chaos. The viewers are going to witness intense drama as the Wagle family find a way to save Dadi.”

