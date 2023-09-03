Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya to see Radhika trapped in a dangerous fire situation

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 19:04
Radhika

MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a slice of life family drama that revolves around the lives of a middle-class family. The show follows a thought-provoking narrative along with relatable characters that leave the viewers with a heart-warming sensation. After Atharva’s kidnapping, things finally seemed to have settled down for the Wagle family, but this incidence with Radhika Wagle (Bharti Achrekar) is going to send the Wagle family into a state of worry.

The upcoming track will follow Sakhi Wagle (Chinmayee Salvi) as she accidentally leaves the stove top on and locks Radhika inside the house. With Radhika asleep and no one having the keys to the house, the Wagle family gathers outside in panic. Will the gas leak put Radhika’s life in danger? Or will the Wagle family save the day?

Will Sakhi’s mistake cost a life?

Playing the role of Sakhi Wagle, Chinmayee Salvi said, “Sakhi is extremely fond of her grandmother and looks after her constantly. However, she tends to get carried away sometimes like a regular teenage girl, especially when talking on the phone. In a state of absentmindedness and sheer innocence, she leaves the stove top on and accidentally locks herself out and her grandmother inside. What ensues is complete chaos. The viewers are going to witness intense drama as the Wagle family find a way to save Dadi.”

Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9.00 PM

SAB TV Wagle Ki Duniya Vandana Rajesh Atharva Pariva Pranati Sumeet Raghavan Chinmayee Salvi Sheehan Kapahi Anjan Srivastava Bharati Achrekar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 19:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
High Point Drama! Angad throws a challenge to Sahiba, The latter goes missing
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu gains consciousness and holds Akshara’s hand; Abhinav left speechless
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya takes revenge by taking Choti Anu away from Anuj and Anupama
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav takes a stand for Akshara while Manjari blames the latter for all the mishap
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
High Drama! Katha Ankahee: Viaan makes a deal to help Neerja, Katha finds Yuvraj with Meera
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Satish Kaushik, Anil Kapoor
Satish Kaushik revealed in a throwback interview how Anil Kapoor helped him revive his career as a filmmaker

Latest Video

Related Stories
Master Chef India Season 7: Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat are in the danger zone; one of them to get eliminated from
Master Chef India Season 7: Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat are in the danger zone; one of them to get eliminated from the show
Chashni
From Star Plus' Upcoming Masaledaar Show Chashni, Sisters Roshni and Chandani Embarked On A Train Journey To Promote Their Show and Enteracted With The Commuters
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant to be part of the upcoming season?
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant to be a part of the upcoming season?
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Gaurav Khanna and Akansha Chamola Khanna approached for the show?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Gaurav Khanna and Akansha Chamola Khanna approached for the show?
Actress Divya Laxmi
Exclusive! Actress Divya Laxmi enters Wagle Ki Duniya
TejRan
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra part ways? The latter’s cryptic post is making TejRan fans nervous