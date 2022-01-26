Sony SAB's actors reminisce their fond memories of Republic Day

MUMBAI: Republic Day is one of the most important days of our nation.

We all once had fond memories from our childhood and school days where we celebrated this day with so much fun and fanfare.

Just like that, our celebrities too had some great memories and they have relived their childhood as they recollect those days.

Take a look:

Sayantani Ghosh aka Daljeet Bagga from Tera Yaar Hoon Main:

"I fondly remember all the school parades and Republic Day celebrations that used to happen during my school days, and it instils a feeling of pride within me. This year I will be home and watch the parade and flag hoisting on television. I just wish for peace and good health for our country, and that we can all live carefree lives. A very Happy Republic Day to everyone."

Kaveri Priyam aka Monami from Ziddi Dil - Maane Na:

“Back in school, I used to always participate and perform in the special Republic Day dances as part of our celebration. It was a yearly event, one of the things that I used to eagerly look forward to, performing in front of a large crowd, and we used to begin rehearsals nearly a month before for this. However, much later in life, I started watching the parade on television with my parents and developed different importance and meaning for this day. So, as we celebrate yet another Republic Day, I truly hope our nation only progresses from hereon and here’s wishing all the proud Indians a very Happy Republic Day.”

Diljot Chhabra aka Sanjana from Ziddi Dil - Maane Na:

“Republic Day has always been special for me. 26th January brings back a lot of memories, especially when I was in school. We would take part in the celebrations and see the flag hoisting. I was always busy performing, be it a dance set or a small skit. Also, post the function, we would be very excited to get chocolates from school teachers. I wish all of us to continue to celebrate this historic day with utmost pride and zeal. Here’s wishing all my fans a very Happy Republic Day, stay blessed and work towards making a better India every day.”

Gulki Joshi aka Urmila and SHO Haseena Malik from Maddam Sir:

"I remember, during my school days, I used to spend Republic Day teaching and learning about our country. It is an honour to be portraying the role of a police officer on screen in the show, as it gives me a sense of pride and has only made me respect our armed forces and their relentless efforts even more. I will be thrilled to inspire people to join the police force someday through my portrayal on screen and do something good for the country. Jai Hind!”

Geetanjali Tikekar aka Savita from Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein:

“My childhood memories about the day go back to the time when my classmates and I would dress up and march in the school parade, and it was a big deal as a child. We had a ritual in our school that every student would get some treats on Republic Day after the parade. Also, I recall singing and dancing to patriotic songs at the Republic Day celebration. I’m proud to be a citizen of a country that celebrates unity in diversity and embraces varied cultures and traditions. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day.”

