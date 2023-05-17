Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara unleashes a surprising twist: Is Dhruv finally a step closer to treating Mahaveer?

MUMBAI: With its unique concept and engaging storytelling, Sony SAB’s 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' has captured audiences' attention nationwide. It is a love story that follows the journey of Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tarapriya (Riya Sharma), who belong to two different eras which are separated by 400 years. Viewers have witnessed how Dhruv and Tara are trying to prove to Maharaj (Yash Tonk) that Dhruv is a doctor by profession and are trying to move a step closer to their ultimate goal of treating Tara’s brother Mahaveer (Krishna Bharadwaj).

Amidst the challenging journey filled with countless obstacles, Dhruv and Tara find themselves battling to prove Dhruv's prowess as a doctor to Maharaj. However, lurking in the shadows is Samrat (Vineet Chaudhury), casting doubt on Dhruv's abilities. Motivated by an ambition to take over the throne, Samrat devises yet another scheme to divert Dhruv from his path and stop him from treating Mahaveer. The upcoming episodes are filled with intrigue as viewers await the outcome, questioning whether Samrat's cunning ploy will triumph.

What is Samrat’s plan? How will Dhruv overcome this challenge?

Ishaan Dhawan, who portrays the character of Dhruv, said, “Dhruv is facing new challenges thrown at him at each step in his journey in the 17th century and there's no rest as Samrat continues to plot to disrupt Dhruv’s life once again. It will be an enthralling spectacle to witness how Dhruv confronts Samrat head-on and emerges triumphant in this new challenge.”

