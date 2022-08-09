Sony SAB'S two most loved shows come together on the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in an unmissable two-part Mahasangam episode

MUMBAI: Bringing the best of both the worlds, the cast of Sony SAB'S 'Pushpa Impossible' and 'Wagle ki Duniya' will be coming together for two special episodes surrounding the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi on 12th and 13th of September at 9 PM.

These episodes will feature the pivotal characters from both the shows and the tracks of both the shows will seamlessly blend into one. Promising to be a sheer delight & thorough entertainment for ardent viewers of both the shows, this Mahasangam will be replete with revelries reflecting the grandeur of the festival.

While Kittu from 'Wagle ki Duniya' is keen to win the prize for the Best Ganpati Pandal of Borivali contest, 'Pushpa Impossible's special child, Golu, goes missing after his father Mahendra denies him his own Ganesh murti. In stamping out of the chawl in defiance, Golu inevitably gets lost in the bustling city and accidentally ends up entering the Sai Darshan Society, where the Wagles reside. On the other hand, suffering from Alzheimers, the aged Radhika Wagle goes astray in the strange surroundings outside her colony. Worried and in a hurry to locate the missing individuals, the Wagles and the cast of 'Pushpa Impossible' cross each other's paths on the prosperous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which they spend together as a united force in search of their loved ones and basking in the blessings of an auspicious pooja.

That’s not all! Caught up in the grand celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Mahasangam episode will also be packed with a glorious dance sequence performed by the X1X Indian Dance Crew, whose members have received immense love for their spectacular moves at Britain's Got Talent, and garnered praise at a global scale.

With the blessing of Lord Ganesha, will they succeed in this quest to find Golu and Radhika? What fate awaits the two families?

Karuna Pandey who essays the role of Pushpa comments on this exciting crossover track, "The blessings of Ganpati envelop the families of both, 'Pushpa Impossible' and 'Wagle ki Duniya'. The way both the families vow to help each other out through their dedication in finding each other's loved ones is heart-warming and captures the spirit of the festival. On top of this, the dance sequence by X1X is bound to keep the audience on their toes throughout the latest track. We're incredibly grateful for all the love our fans have showered upon us!"

Sumit Raghavan who plays the role of Rajesh Wagle comments, "This mysterious turn of events comes at just the right time – even this experience of shooting with the crew of 'Pushpa Impossible' was an exciting journey for all of us. We are looking forward to the fans of both our shows explore this new bond that will be forged between the Wagles and the Patels in the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi!"