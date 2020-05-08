SONY TV to bring a NEW show titled Ahilya

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, this has not affected TellyChakkar’s efficiency of providing exclusive updates from the showbiz.

Recently we reported about Sony TV’s new show with Sukirti Kandpal is titled ‘Nine Months’ and it will be based on IVF treatment (In vitro fertilization). (Read here: Sukirti Kandpal starrer to be the first-ever TV show based on IVF)

Now, the latest update is that according to our sources, the channel is working on yet another exciting project which is titled Ahilya. The project will be produced by Dashami Creation which is currently producing Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi for Sony TV.

A source close to the project revealed, “Ahilya will be a period show. The story of the same will revolve around a father in law supporting his daughter in law after his son’s demise. He would not allow her to be a sati and will safeguard her from the societal pressures of performing the same”.

Sources have it that the team is busy short-listing on actors to play the important characters in the show while the sets of the same will be located in Naigaon.

We couldn’t connect with the channel’s spokesperson for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.