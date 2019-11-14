News

Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 to end on THIS date

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
14 Nov 2019 05:33 PM

MUMBAI: Television’s biggest and grandest game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television and is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will soon see its 11th season coming to an end.

After receiving a great response from the masses for all the seasons, this season, those theme is 'Adey Raho', saw many contestants winning big and many real-life heroes participating in the game for a cause in Karamveer special episode.

TellyChakkar has learned that today is the last day of shoot and that the show will air its last episode on 29th November.

The last episode will be women's special. It will feature Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy's wife Sudha in a Karamveer episode. The shooting is complete, and it had only women in the audience.

