Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 14 to premiere its first 'PlayAlong Shukravaar' tonight at 9:00 PM with Satyanarayan Subbaraya taking the hotseat!

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s prestigious ‘knowledge-based’ game show - Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 14 recently premiered with much enthusiasm and will be airing its first ‘Play Along’ episode tonight. The 'PlayAlong Shukravaar' that will provide immediate gratification to the contestants by giving them a chance to grace the hotseat every Friday will see its first contestant, Satyanarayan Subbaraya from Bangalore become the first contestant to win the Fastest Finger First round and take the hotseat opposite host, Mr Amitabh Bachchan.

Before beginning the gameplay, an amazed yet shocked Satyanarayan would be seen revealing how he still couldn’t believe what was happening. From the ‘Play Along’ journey to coming to the ‘City of Dreams,’ Mumbai to becoming the first contestant of the ‘Play Along Shukravaar’ episode, Satyanaran will be seen revealing his entire experience to Mr Bachchan. He will also be seen talking about how the Play Along this season is a treasure key and will give an opportunity to many aspiring participants who wish to change their life.

Talking about his experience and excitement Satyanarayan Subbaraya shares, “If I have to encapsulate my entire journey from the ‘Play Along’ to the hotseat, it would be ‘unbelievable!’ I have been watching Kaun Banega Crorepati since its inception and always had hopes that maybe one day, I will get a chance to be on the show. It is a dream come true moment, and I still can’t gather this surreal experience. From winning the fastest finger first round to sitting on the hotseat, the entire experience has been worth it. Also, meeting Mr Bachchan in person was a privilege. The KBC ‘Play Along’ is a treasure key that is an outlet to fulfil your dreams and wishes and I urge everyone to not give up and keep trying as you too can be a part of the gameplay and turn your dreams into reality.”

Be sure to tune in to Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 14's ‘PlayAlong Shukravaar’ tonight at 9:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television