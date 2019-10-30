News

Sony TV’s Mere Sai to showcase yet another interesting tale

Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Sai has been consistently doing well. The show recently took a 10-year leap, and the role of Sai will be now played by Tushar Dalvi.

The makers of Dashami Creations are keeping viewers engaged with interesting tales.

In the upcoming episodes, we will be introduces to Das Ganu, who works for the British police but has a special love for music. After a lot of trouble, he reaches Shirdi to solve a case. That is when he meets Patil, and people convince him that since he is so fond of singing, he shouldn’t be working for the British police and should join Sai.

Eventually, Das become Kirtan Kar with the help of Sai Baba.

The show narrates the story of Sai Baba of Shirdi. He helps the people of Shirdi village and even fulfils their needs needs. He has corrected the mistakes of many villainous and greedy people who hated him and his teachings. He showed them the path of Dharma and made them devoted only to God.

