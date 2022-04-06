Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2 celebrates ‘Superstar Mohalla’ special and welcomes 90’s popular comic icons of Bollywood - Govinda and Chunky Pandey this weekend!

MUMBAI : Electrifying music, endless laughter, dhinchak acts, nostalgia…and blockbuster fun – Promising this fun entertaining package is the upcoming weekend episodes of Sony TV’s homegrown kids music reality show ‘Superstar Singer 2’. Kickstarting the weekend on a high note will be the ‘Superstar Mohalla’ celebrating the beautiful bond that one shares with their neighbours on Saturday. And, adding char chand to the Sunday episode will Bollywood’s very own ‘Raja Babu’ Govindaand the much loved ‘Aakhri Pasta’, Chunky Pandey as special guests. A dhamakedar musical extravaganza you wouldn’t want to miss!

Celebration galore! Superstar Mohalla episode will not only witness some of the most breath-taking performances by the TOP 15 contestants but will also dive into some masaledar and sweet padosi banter. Taking contestant and ‘desh ka raja beta’, Mani by a sweet surprise will be his mohalla in Dharamkhot who painted his house and wrote ‘Mani Ka Ghar’ right outside his place; leaving Mani with tears of happiness. Surely this little lad has made his entire Mohalla proud; and his performance on ‘Ramta Jogi’ along with captain Salman Ali and Soyab Ali, will impress everybody once again. Another fun moment that brought a smile on everybody’s face especially for Arunita and Pawandeep was the surprise video call by their Indian Idol 12’s fellow contestants Ashish Kulkarni and Nihal Tauro; who will be seen pulling their legs.

In honor of the special guests Govinda and Chunky Pandey, the contestants will put up some outstanding acts on their iconic songs expressing their delight and admiration for the two esteemed actors. From Rohan Das’s fabulous mimicry of Chunky and Govinda to Pratyush’s fun performance on Govinda’s popular songs like ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare’ & ‘what is your mobile number? to Sayisha shaking a leg with Bollywood’s ‘Raja Babu’ on the song ‘Kisi Disco mein Jaye’, the two iconic actors highly impressed by the Superstar Singer 2’s contestants. The 90’s popular comic icons will also make the audience go gaga with their dance, comedy and some fun stories about their iconic characters and films.

