Sony TV’s Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala gets a new timeslot

MUMBAI:Sony Entertainment Television’s mythological narrative, Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala, has captivated the viewers with an unparalleled narrative of a mother-son bond. The show outlines a different take on Lord Krishna’s story woven from Yashoda’s (Neha Sargam) point of view. Celebrating ‘Krishna Janmotsav’ starting 1st August, the show will now air at 8:30 PM and will present one-hour special episodes from 1st to 5th August.

Highlighting the special one hour episodes, viewers will witness the very ‘firsts’ of Kanha. From picking up the ‘basuri’ to taking his first steps to calling Yashoda ‘maa,’ the upcoming episodes are going to be high on emotions.

Neha Sargam essaying the role of Yashoda Maiyaa says, “I am grateful to be a part of the show. The show will be entering a different chapter now.

I am excited to shoot the next chapters as the narrative keeps getting stronger and informative with every passing day. The upcoming episodes will be a visual delight for the viewers as their Krishna will get curious and they will witness him growing up. I would like to thank all the fans and viewers for showering their love to us and the show.”



She adds, “I have good news to share with the viewers. They can now tune in early and watch the show from 8.30pm onwards starting 1st August.”



Tune in to Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala for 1-hour special Krishna Janmotsav, from 1st to 5th August, Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television