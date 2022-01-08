Sony TV’s Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala gets a new timeslot

Celebrating ‘Krishna Janmotsav, the show will air at 8:30 PM starting 1st August and will present one-hour special episodes from 1st to 5th August

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 19:42
Sony TV’s Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala gets a new timeslot

MUMBAI:Sony Entertainment Television’s mythological narrative, Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala, has captivated the viewers with an unparalleled narrative of a mother-son bond. The show outlines a different take on Lord Krishna’s story woven from Yashoda’s (Neha Sargam) point of view. Celebrating ‘Krishna Janmotsav’ starting 1st August, the show will now air at 8:30 PM and will present one-hour special episodes from 1st to 5th August.

Highlighting the special one hour episodes, viewers will witness the very ‘firsts’ of Kanha. From picking up the ‘basuri’ to taking his first steps to calling Yashoda ‘maa,’ the upcoming episodes are going to be high on emotions.

Neha Sargam essaying the role of Yashoda Maiyaa says, “I am grateful to be a part of the show. The show will be entering a different chapter now.
I am excited to shoot the next chapters as the narrative keeps getting stronger and informative with every passing day. The upcoming episodes will be a visual delight for the viewers as their Krishna will get curious and they will witness him growing up. I would like to thank all the fans and viewers for showering their love to us and the show.”
 
She adds, “I have good news to share with the viewers. They can now tune in early and watch the show from 8.30pm onwards starting 1st August.”
 
Tune in to Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala for 1-hour special Krishna Janmotsav, from 1st to 5th August, Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

Sony Entertainment Television Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala Krishna’s story ‘Krishna Janmotsav Neha Sargam Kanha basuri Yashoda Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 19:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rupali Ganguly looks cool with the handsome Arjun Bijlani!
MUMBAI:The actress had made a special space in the hearts of the fans with her show 'Anupamaa' produced by Rajan Shahi...
Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Avinash Mukherjee’s birthday bash on August 1 is going to be a starry affair: I’m expecting a full house
MUMBAI:Avinash Mukherjee’s birthday countdown is on. The Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor, who will turn a year older on August...
HOTMESS! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Shubhaavi Choksey oozes glam and hotness in these pictures and we can't get over her beauty
MUMBAI: Popular TV diva Shubhaavi Choksey is currently seen playing the character of Nandini Kapoor in Sony TV's show...
UNBELIEVABLE Bharti Singh and Rupali Ganguly plan to have two more kids by the next year in StarPlus' Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read:...
Channa Mereya: Macho-Man! Aditya fights off the goons, Ginni tends to his wounds
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Exclusive! “Except for Anupamaa there is no other show which is doing well these days on TV”, says Apara Mehta
MUMBAI :The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily,...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Latest Video