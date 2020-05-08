News

Sony TV's Indian Idol to air reruns

08 May 2020

MUMBAI: During the present lockdown, popular TV shows are being reaired on TV. Shows such as 'Khichdi', 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', 'Buniyaad', and 'Office Office' are a few that the audience is enjoying on the small screen.

Sony TV's popular reality show Indian Idol is also all set to rerun on TV once again.

The channel is all set to re-run the 10th season of the reality show. The season was won by Salman Ali and judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Javed Ali.

The re-run of Indian Idol will air at 9 PM from Monday. Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan  will air at 8 PM, Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai at 8.30, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan at 10 PM.

