Sony TV'S Kaun Banega Crorepati on it's final week of the season, star studded week to feature Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and many more

MUMBAI : SONY ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION'S 'KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI-14' COMMENCES 'FINALE WEEK' TONIGHT AT 9:00 PM WITH GUESTS- 'MASTERCHEF INDIA' JUDGES, CHEFS GARIMA ARORA, RANVEER BRAR AND VIKAS KHANNA

Sony Entertainment Television's ‘knowledge-based’ gameshow, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' will close the final chapter of the 14th season STARTING TONIGHT. Commencing tonight, at 9 pm, 26th December and ending on the 30th December, 'KBC' is ready to bring to the viewers a star-studded affair, complete with celebrity guests and famous personalities. The honorary mentions of the week include the dashing Mr Akshay Kumar and Padam Shree Prakash Singh, DG - BSF and DGP UP and DGP Assam, the handsome Vicky Kaushal, the beautiful Kiara Advani, and the melodious Shilpa Rao among many others, including the Sharks Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with the newest addition to the Sharks panel - Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com of the much-awaited business reality show, 'Shark Tank India Season 2' and the Chefs – Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna of the exciting upcoming cooking-reality show 'MasterChef India'. Ending a glorious season with a bang, Mr Amitabh Bachchan will take one last bow as the curtain call for this season nears.

We request and invite you to please have a countdown special for the first episode of KBC 14 'Finale Week' that will air on Sony TV at 9:00 pm, tonight. We would also be grateful if you could please review the episode as well and let us know of your valuable opinion.

Tune in to watch KBC Juniors starting TONIGHT, 26th December, Monday at 9 pm on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' only on Sony Entertainment Television.

