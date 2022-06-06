Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 hit small screens from 23rd April onwards. The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan who is known for his amazing anchoring skills. Meanwhile, Superstar Singer 2 is judged by Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali a

Sony TV's show Superstar Singer 2 is all set to see popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 hit small screens from 23rd April onwards.

The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan who is known for his amazing anchoring skills. 

Meanwhile, Superstar Singer 2 is judged by Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya. 

The makers have also introduced 5 captains from Indian Idol's previous seasons. 

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish and Sayli Kamble are the captains. 

Apart from the child singers showing off their singing talent, the makers have left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with many other things. 

The viewers have also seen several guests who have graced the set of the show.

And now, Superstar Singer 2 is all set to see Bollywood's evergreen diva.

We have exclusively learnt that actress Shilpa Shetty is all set to grace the show. 

This is not the first time when Shilpa Shetty will be gracing the reality show.

Shilpa has also judged several reality shows. 

How excited are you to see Shilpa Shetty? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

About Author

