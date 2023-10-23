MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Katha Ankahee premiered on the small screens last year in December.

The show stars Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan in the lead roles.

While Aditi plays the role of Katha, Adnan is seen as Viaan.

The show is an official remake of a Turkish show titled One Thousand and One Nights.

The ardent viewers who have been wanting to see something out of the box and unique amid the saas-bahu sagas are quite loving this show.

The show is going through interesting twists and turns in the story.

Tellychakkar has an exclusive update that actor Viplove Sharma is roped in for the drama series.

Nothing much is known about Viplove's character yet.

Viplove will play the role of Lead's friend.

The actor is known for his role in The Hai Chahatein.

