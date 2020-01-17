Sonyaa Ayodhya is the new vamp in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Actress Sonyaa Ayodhya gained immense popularity with her character of Ruby in Nazar and Tanvi in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Though the actress is only two shows old, she has become quite popular.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Sonyaa has soon be making her way in television’s popular and top rated show Kundali Bhagya.

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with their engaging storyline. The romantic drama stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles.

We hear that Sonyaa will be the new vamp in the show. Her entry will take the drama quotient a notch higher.

We tried reaching out to her but she remained unavailable for a comment.

On personal front, Sonyaa recently got hitched to a long time boyfriend and restaurateur Harsh Samorre on 12th December 2019.

Here’s wishing Sonyaa good luck!