Sonyaa Ayodhya was asked if she was a Daayan in real life and her reply was epic!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
08 May 2020 06:57 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Sonyaa Ayodhya best known for her role as Ruby Rathod in Nazar on Star Plus’ Nazar. The actress depicted the role of a Daayan in the show. Her character was quite appreciated by the masses and she had no qualms in playing a witch on-screen.

The actress recently got married to her longtime boyfriend and restaurateur Harsh Samorre and the newly wedded couple are enjoying their quarantine.

Recently, Sonyaa answered a few questions of her fans. One of the fans asked her what she would do if she was a Daayan in her real life.

We must say Sonyaa gave an epic reply and deserves applause!

Take a look!

On the work front, post Nazar she was seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

