Sooraj Thapar, Shruti Ulfat, Sudhir Pandey & Anita Kanwal RETAINED for Star Bharat’s Sasural Genda Phool 2

MUMBAI: One of the popular shows Sasural Genda Phool is returning to the small screen with a new season. The new instalment will continue to star Jay Soni in the lead role while makers have roped in Shagun Sharma for the female protagonist.

The show had a massive fan following back then. It aired from 2010 to 2012 and was loved by the audience. It was reported that the show will be produced by Ravi Ojha Productions and will be creatively helmed by Zama Habib. The show in its earlier edition aired on Star Plus and now it would be Star Bharat.

TellyChakkar has reported that noted actor Jiten Lalwani will continue to be part of the second season. Now, we hear that along with Jiten and Supriya Pilgaokar (as per reports), actors namely Sooraj Thapar, Shruti Ulfat, Sudhir Pandey and Anita Kanwal are also being retained for the show.

We could not get through actors and producer Ravi Ojha for a comment.

