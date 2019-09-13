Sophie Choudhary and Manj Musik Basra are all set to raise the bar of entertainment on Zee TV and &TV’s Lagao Boli

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra’s brainchild, the bidding game show ‘Lagao Boli’ has taken over television and is the new big thing in town. Telecasted on Zee TV and &TV, Lagao Boli in association with Viaan Industries is an interactive game show that allows TV viewers to bid LIVE for different products from the comfort of their home via the Lagao Boli app or website www.lagaoboli.com. With the biggest names of Bollywood gracing this platform coupled with the exciting prizes this weekend offering has caught the fancy of many housewives.

With remarkable personalities like Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan and Harbhajan Singh having graced this show, this week will see the presence of the gorgeous and versatile model, VJ and actress, Sophie Choudhary along with the dapper music composer, singer and ‘Bhangra’ enthusiast Manj Musik. The duo are all set to raise the bar of energy and entertainment on the show, all along sharing tips with the viewers on how to win the most unique bids.

To participate in the show, the participant who places the lowest unique bid will see their picture, name and location LIVE on the TV channel. The bidding rules are such that the lowest unique bid with two decimal places wins the product at a throwaway price. The game show is hosted by Paritosh Tripathi, Dheeraj Juneja and Anita Hassnandani who entertain the audience with their spontaneous wit and humour and interview celebrities every week. With Sophie Choudhary and Manj Musik in the house this weekend, viewers are in for a treat like never before!

Well, we just can’t miss this one!