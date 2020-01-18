Soumya says good bye for one last time: Shakti astitva ke ehsaas ki :17th January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Soumya tells heer that she is looking beautiful she ask Heer to style her hairs, says don’t know if we will meet again or not. Heer says you are saying as if you are going somewhere. She styles her hairs. They come out. Rohan and Soham come to Soumya. They say Dadu came. Heer asks Soumya to sing song. Soumya sings Heer Heer na soniyo….song and gets emotional. Everyone dance around lohri fire. Preeto comes to Soumya and says if you accept my condition then I assure you that Dada and Heer’s Jodi will be happy one. They will celebrate many more lohris like this. She asks her to decide. Soumya recalls entering the house with Harman after marriage.

Preeto comes to saumya and tells her that why are you doing this

She say I have taken 7 wows with Harman and I am full filling 7th one I will be back after 16 years and see if you are working according to what you promise I am leaving this city she takes ashesh and goes. Soumya tells Rohan to give chocalte milakshake to Heer he ask her

Why she is doing this she tells her she is leaving. She takes promise from rohan that he will look after his sister he will take care of her. Soumya gets offer letter Heer gets angry she says I will not allow her to go everyone tries to convince her. Soumya says Harman that I came here as suhagan and I will leave your family as suhagan she applies sindur and wears Mangalsutra. Rohan says sorry to Soumya she say you are brave and hugs him and Heer Soumya cries