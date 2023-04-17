Soundarya Sharma’s Latest MMA Training for Her New Hollywood Project?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 08:22
Soundarya Sharma

MUMBAI: Actress Soundarya Sharma became a household name recently with her journey on Bigg Boss 16. And while on the show her personality was loved by many, we also saw how big a fitness enthusiast Soundarya is. Be it a strong workout routine or even a vegan lifestyle, Soundarya has been acing it on the fitness front. And looks like now the actress has added something more to her regime, it is MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). Off late the actress has been practicing MMA and from what we hear, it is for her a Hollywood film. While we cannot disclose many details on her Hollywood debut, all we can say now is that it is a big project. 

Talking about the same Soundarya says, “Yes, I am training for MMA for something special overseas. I’m very thrilled about it. It’s a lot of hard work and I am loving it. Shall announce and share more details soon.”
This MMA training for her upcoming Hollywood project is surely the biggest news we hear today. Not just this, just before the pandemic Soundarya was in Los Angeles for her Hollywood project and she even received some training at the New York Film Academy and Lee Strasberg Theatre And Film Institute, LA. While she was there, she even met a few Hollywood directors, especially, John Wick director Chad Stahelski. Now that she is rigorously training in MMA, we are eager to learn more about this project, the details of which are being kept under wraps. We like, how the actress is establishing a firm footing not just in Bollywood, but even in the west. 

Having said that, let us tell you, Soundarya has also bagged two films in Bollywood is what we hear. Talking about her projects in Bollywood, Soundarya says…

“I have signed two big Bollywood films, they will be announced next week. God is very kind! Fingers crossed. As of now I cannot share the details, shall wait for them to come straight from the horse’s mouth and shall speak when the time is right!”

Well, the dentist-turned-actress is surely making the world her stage and we couldn’t be happier.

