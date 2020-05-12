MUMBAI: Sourabh Raaj Jain recalls how shooting the Mahabharat 'Cheer Haran' scene was quite emotional!

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain has recently been penning down some lovely anecdotes from the shooting of Mahabharat, in his social media series called the 'Mahabharat Diaries'.

Among quite a few experiences that Sourabh has beautifully put together, the recent one about how he shot the scene of Draupadi's 'Cheer Haran', has been wonderfully expressed by him!

From talking about the stature of a woman's pride in the world and how even God would put a 'Why' to such unfair behaviour, to even speaking how it was a unanimous decision by the cast and crew to not have Lord Krishna smile during this scene, unlike every scene which had him smiling, Sourabh sums up his experience beautifully!