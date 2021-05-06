Sourabh Raaj Jain thanks fans for making TV show Mahabharat timeless

MUMBAI: Sourabh Raaj Jain is one of the most popular actors. Now that the TV show Mahabharat has returned to the small screens, the actor took to his Instagram and penned a sweet note for his fans.

Sourabh Raaj Jain played the role of Lord Krishna in the show. The actor thanked his fans for their love and for making it timeless. The actor urged his fans to watch the show if they haven't and join them in the journey. Soon fans took to the comments section and showered him with love.

Sourabh took to Instagram and wrote, “I've genuinely lost a track of numbers and I guess that's a good thing... big Thanks to all of you for making our Mahabharat timeless. Its back on screen on more time and if you haven't seen it or even if you have and you want to watch it again, join us in this journey once again as we take you back to the learning's which are as relevant in current times as it was then and along with it entertain you as well!" Fans and followers of the actor expressed their excitement and happiness in the comments section. One fan wrote, "I sometimes watch it on repeat... You were just phenomenal as Krishna as always," another user commented, "So happy for retelecast." One fan wrote, "Kitna bhi dekho bore nahi hote (No matter how many times you watch it, you never get bored) There are many who dropped heart emoticons under the post.

Sourabh is one of the most popular stars in telly world. Prior to Mahabharat, he had featured in many shows such as Jai Shree Krishna, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, among others.

